Liberia: Over 500 Govt Employees Trained On NASSCORP Pension Benefit Scheme

4 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Authorities of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) have completed the training of over 500 government employees in the Social Security scheme and pension benefit, a release has said.

According to the release, the training covered government ministries and agencies and brought together Human Resource Directors, Accountants and several other managers.

The training received a technical support from the Ministry of Finance and Development Panning in order to identify and list line ministries and public agencies that selected individuals that were trained.

Issatu Ville Cheeks, NASSCORP's coordinator for public education, said the training focused on financial officers and human resource directors, who are clothed with employees' action plan and their salaries' structures.

Ms. Cheeks added that after training the participants, they will work with managers, directors, and ministers to ensure that employees are educated about their social security benefits.

She said that the NASSCORP training came as a result of a lack of information for employees to gain full knowledge on money cut from their respective monthly wages as social security fees.

Ms. Cheeks said that the training was overly needed due to the misconception that some of the employees have about NASSCORP, noting that the training covered more than 100 public entities across the country.

She used the platform to inform the gathering that with the approval of NASSCORP Director General, Dewitt Vonbomoos, the entity is working on effecting the training at the various private entities for the good of employees.

James Kiawu, human resource manager at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, commended NASSCORP for the initiative, and promised that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning would meet the needs of social security benefits due legitimate employees.

Kiawu called on those attending the training to expand on the knowledge gained, adding that it will help to curtail economic challenges faced by Liberians after retirement.

Meanwhile, NASSCORP Deputy Director-General D. Nya Twayen, Jr., challenged participants to go back to their respective entities, to pass on the information to their bosses who control employees' salaries.

Twayen said those who will refuse to comply with NASSCORP's policy in meeting workers' social security benefits will face the necessary consequence.

Mr. Twayen assured participants of NASSCORP's fullest support in getting workers their benefits beyond the retirement age.

He cautioned participants to always call upon NASSCORP for more training that would benefit workers whenever the need arises.

