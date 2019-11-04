Liberia: Veteran Educator, Dr. Ruth Doe, Dies

4 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Dr. Ruth Doe, a prominent Liberian educator and former principal of the Joseph Jenkins Roberts United Methodist Elementary and High School (JJRUMS) on Coleman Avenue, Sinkor, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Monrovia following a brief illness. She was in her 80th year.

A 1959 graduate of the College of West Africa (CWA), Ruth, in 1960, entered Cuttington College and Divinity School (now Cuttington University), where she specialized in the Natural Sciences. Her Cuttington classmates were Abayomi Glover, George Anderson, Gow Alvin Jones, Robert Ellis, Ambassador Thomas Brima, Joseph S. Brown, Esli Holder, Daniel T. Goe, Rose Mendscole Smith Sherman, Victoria Collins Ireland, Joseph Phillips, John Henry Stewart, Dr. Flomo Nyanquoi Stevens, Dr. Walter T. Gwenigale, Genevieve Best Dorbor, Kenneth Y. Best, Professor and author Wilton Sankawulo, Maulay and Ruth Reeves, a noted Liberian author Yvonne Cassell Reeves, Ambassador Dr. James Teah Tarpeh, Varney Kiazolu, and Zizi Harris; the Tanzanian classmates, Bill Madundo and Masoud A. Hassan; the Kenyan classmates--Charles Mbuthia, Christopher Onyango, Ambassador Ochieng Adala and Obadiah Ngwiri.

Upon graduation from Cuttington in 1963, Ruth immediately started teaching at the J.J. Roberts School. She later traveled to the United States where she entered the George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, taking the Master of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1968. She returned to J.J. Roberts School, where she was appointed vice-principal and later principal.

Ruth also served as a lay leader at the S. Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church, Monrovia, and registrar of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC).

In February 1997, during the 64th session of the UMC Annual Conference, Dr. Ruth Doe was awarded a Citation of Recognition and Gratitude for her invaluable services to the United Methodist Church and its institutions.

The United Methodist University (UMU) awarded Ruth the Honorary Doctorate degree in Education.

Dr. Ruth Barnie Doe was born on March 22, 1940, in Kokomlemle, Accra, Ghana, unto the union of Mr. Joseph G. Numu Doe and his wife, Madam Glay Doe Juah. Mr. Doe served as assistant to the British manager of the Accra Airport in Accra, Ghana. His wife, Madam Glay Doe Juah, was the founder of the Doe Juah United Methodist Church in Gardnersville, Monrovia.

Ruth started her primary education in Accra before coming home and entering the College of West Africa, where she graduated in 1959.

Ruth's parents and two brothers predeceased her. Survivors include her sisters, Ms. Catherine Doe and Mrs. Comfort Pupoh Johnson; Ruth's two sons, Estrada Sherman and Rodrique Kipra and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: The body will be removed from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, at 4:30 p.m. and taken to the S. Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church at Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, for wake keeping at six to nine p.m.

The funeral service will be held at the same church on Friday, November 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in Mount Barclay.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.