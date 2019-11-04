Sudan: N. Darfur Complets readiness to receive Dr. Hamdouk

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The North Darfur State has completed its official and popular readiness to receive the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr.Abdalla Hamdouk who will start a one-day visit to Al-Fasher, tomorrow, Monday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with the displaced and inaugurate a number of services utilities.

Dr. Hamdouk will also hold meetings with the government of the state, state security committee, political parties, signatories of peace agreements and the Forces of Freedom and Change in the state.

