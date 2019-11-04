Nigeria: U17 World Cup - Nigeria Face the Netherlands in Round of 16

Nigeria and the Netherlands will face off in a mouthwatering 2019 U17 World Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Despite losing 2-1 to Australia, the Golden Eaglets finished as Group B winners and will now face the Europeans who qualified from Group D as one of the four best third-placed teams.

This encounter billed for Estadio Olimpico, Goiania will see both teams meet for the first time in this competition, with the winner taking on either Paraguay or Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Debutants Senegal meanwhile will take on four-time runners up Spain in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at Estadio da Serrinha.

For surprise package Angola, they must negotiate their way past Group C runners-up South Korea to reach the last eight.

Round of 16 fixtures

Angola vs South Korea

Nigeria vs the Netherlands

Spain vs Senegal

Japan vs Mexico

Brazil vs Chile

France vs Australia

Ecuador vs Italy

Paraguay vs Argentina

