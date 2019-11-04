Nigeria Army Vows to Sanction Personnel Involved in Unprofessional Conduct

4 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ronald Mutum

Nigerian Army Monday vowed to apprehend and sanction any personnel found to be involved in the extrajudicial killing of suspected Boko Haram insurgent.

In a statement, army spokesman Colonel Sagir Musa said the attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a video reportedly showing some NA personnel engaged in torture and above all extra judicial killing of suspected terrorist likely in the North East Theatre of Operation.

He said "NA wishes to clearly and strongly condemn the action of those involved (whoever they may be) in the misconduct, and that the dastardly act is completely unacceptable, unethical and is against the core values of the NA especially that of respect for others and their fundamental rights.

He added that the NA training, Rules of Engagement and Standing Operating Procedures guiding the conduct of all her operations are unambiguous about human rights abuses and extra judicial actions including the rights of the arrested/captured terrorists/combatants.

He noted that troops in the various theaters of operations in Nigeria, have been consistently warned to desist from rights infractions of any form no matter the amount of desperation, anger or provocation.

He said the NA does not license, encourage or condone indiscipline, unprofessional conduct especially extra judicial execution of suspects or combatants.

He said, "Where ever, such is noticed or reported, once it is confirmed, appropriate decisive sanction or punishment is usually immediately meted out to the perpetrators and this case would never be an exception."

"Accordingly, on seeing the gory video, NA has commenced thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits with the aim to deal with them in accordance with the extant military justice system. Members of the public will surely be informed of the results of the actions taken so far, " Musa added.

He said the NA, as a responsible and law abiding organization, will remain professional in the discharge of its constitutional roles and will continue to operate within the ambit of the law in line with the local and international best practices.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

