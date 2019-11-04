Malawi: Anglican Bishop Tells Mutharika, Chakwera, Chilima to Hold Dialogue

28 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

An Anglican bishop has told the three powerful politicians to bury the hatchets and meet for dialogue to stop the country from sliding into a civil war.

President Peter Mutharika is facing a challenge of his re-election in court from Lazarus Chakwera (centre) and Saulos Chilima

Bishop Alinafe Kalanda says the spate of violence and protests is worrisome, saying if unchecked, the political impasse could lead into a civil war.

He therefore urged president Peter Mutharika, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima to put Malawi first by holding one on one dialogue to end the political impasse.

These leaders should swallow their pride and come together in search of peace. They should hold dialogue for the sake of ordinary Malawians," he said.

He said political leaders should not sow seeds of divisions and enmity among Malawians, saying such tactic of divide and rule is what is breaking Malawi now, sliding it into a country of anarchy and lawlessness.

Kalanda was speaking in Mulanje during the confirmation of 49 Christians into the Anglican church.

He asked people to pray for the country's peace and stability.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.