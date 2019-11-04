Kenya: Ex-President Moi Recovering Quickly, Not in ICU - Family

2 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Former President Daniel arap Moi is not in the intensive care unit at The Nairobi Hospital, his Press Secretary Lee Njiru said on Saturday, noting he is recovering quickly.

Concerns followed Mr Moi's admission about a week ago, with sources earlier saying he was having breathing problems.

In an update on the ex-President's health, Mr Njiru once again allayed the fears, saying, "I am happy to announce that Mzee Moi is recovering steadily and continues to receive medical care under the professional team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

He said he personally visited Mr Moi and was happy with his progress.

"Mzee is okay. He is still in hospital ... I saw him. Contrary to speculation on social media, Mzee Moi is not in the ICU. He is in the general ward and improves by the day."

ALARM

Mr Njiru appreciated that alarming reports about Mr Moi's health have subsided following the release of correct information through the official channel.

"Human health is not a matter to be toyed with so Kenyans should stop the speculation because Mzee Moi is on the path to quick recovery," said the press secretary, who is also the family's spokesman.

He noted that Mzee Moi is recovering at the hospital's VIP wing, "which he deserves given his status".

"At the moment only very close family members are allowed to see him at the VIP wing."

RUMOURS

The former Head of State, who turned 95 in September, was admitted to the top city hospital reportedly after developing breathing complications.

This admission was the second one in less than two weeks, and the public's concern was followed by rumours that he had died.

Mr Njiru earlier described the rumours as "hogwash" and criticised those spreading them as "alarmists and malicious people peddling lies."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.