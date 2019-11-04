Kenya: Madoya Wins Entebbe Open Title in Style

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort's Justus Madoya beat Mumias Golf Club's Dismas Indiza by a total of eight shots, to clinch the Entebbe Open golf title at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course on Saturday.

The cool Madoya, who took over the leadership of the event in the second, fired a final round score of three under par 68, for an all round total of nine under par 275. What a brilliant outing it was for Madoya who picked up two birdies at the first nine's third and sixth holes.

He dropped a shot at the 10th though he managed to compensate that with two more birdies at the back nine's 13th and 18th holes, to claim his first victory in the Safari Tour golf series this year. "I am so happy to win this event, I believe it is the kind of motivation I needed, going into the two next two events, the Pam Golding Serena Safari Open next week and the Malawi open. I intend to win both Serena and the Malawi Open," said Madoya who earned Sh150,000.

He said the condition of the course was good in particular the greens which he said were compressed to suit his game. For Indiza who started charging to the top during the third round, he fired two under par 69, his second in the tournament, for a one under par 283. He had an early birdie at the third, dropped a shot at the seventh which he quickly recovered at the eighth, and added one more at the ninth, to carry to the back nine, a two under par score.

Indiza however ran into trouble at the par five 15th where he dropped two shots having birdied the 14th, though a birdie at the 18th assured him of a second place finish. Herman Mutawe was the best Ugandan with a three rounds total of level par 284 after a level par 71 in the final round which included birdies at the third, 11th, 15th 17th and 18th though he double-bogeyed the seventh, having started the day with a bogey at the par five first hole, a bogey that was by others at the eighth, and 13th holes.

Tying for fourth place were Kopan Timbe and Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi on one over par 285. Both Timbe and Chinhoi carded level par 71 in the final round, while John Wangai and Greg Snow tied for sixth place on two over par 286. Action now shifts to the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa next week for the Pam Golding Safari Open.

The final leaderboard;

Justus Madoya (Ken) 70, 66, 71, 68= 275

Dismas Indiza(Ken) 73, 72, 60, 69= 283

Herman Mutawe(Ug) 70, 69, 74, 71= 284

Kopan Timbe(Ken) 66, 76, 72, 71= 285

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 64, 75, 75, 71= 285

Greg Snow(Ken) 71, 72, 74, 69= 286

John Wangai (Ken) 71, 70, 73, 72= 286

Silva Opio(Ug) 66, 79, 74, 70= 289

Ronald Rugumayo(Ug) 74, 70, 75, 71= 290.