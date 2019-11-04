Ghana: Acting ECG Boss' Appointment Terminated

The Care-Taker contract of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Samuel Boakye-Appiah, has been terminated, a statement from the Ministry of Energy has said.

The termination was contained in a statement made available to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday and signed by the Chief Director, Lawrence Apaalse on behalf of the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, and copied to the Executive Secretary to the President and the Chief of Staff both at the Office of the President.

The statement said the care-taker contract of Mr Boakye-Appiah as CEO of ECG expired in 2018.

"It is observed that your contract as Care-Taker Chief Executive Officer of Electricity Company of Ghana expired in 2018," the statement, said.

It said "in this regard, I am directed to request you to take necessary steps to hand over your duties to Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Deputy Managing Director of Electricity Company of Ghana with immediate effect."

"Please accept the gratitude of the President for the invaluable services you rendered to the nation and we wish you well in your future endeavours."