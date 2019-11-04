Ghana: Ridge Church School Supports 3 Institutions With Assorted Items, Cash

Pupils of Ridge Church School in Accra, on Friday, donated assorted items to three organisations as part of the school's annual harvest and outreach programme.

The beneficiary institutions included the Children's Department of the Ridge Hospital, Klicks Africa Foundation and Remar Rehabilitation Centre.

The items were canned foods, bread, bags of rice, beverages, biscuits, cartons of bottled water, tubers of yam, cooking oil, tins of milk, fruits, drinking cups, crates of egg, hampers and detergents.

The donors in addition, gave an undisclosed cash to the beneficiary institutions.

In attendance were pupils, staff, parents and guardians as well as some representatives from the beneficiary institutions.

The short ceremony was amidst poetry recitals, scripture readings and feature songs from the students.

This year's ceremony was held on the theme; "Givers never lack" (Proverbs 28:27a).

Delivering a sermon on the theme, Reverend Laud Gyampoh, Chaplain of the school advised the students to reach out to the poor and needy in society.

He said reaching out to the poor and needy was a blessing as God would repay their deed in million folds.

Rev. Gyampoh further urged the beneficiary institutions to ensure to distribute the items to the needy for the givers to achieve the set purpose.

In an address, Nana Ama Acheamponmaa Badasu, headmistress of the School, said that the donation formed part of the annual harvest programme of the Ridge Church.

She said the event was instituted right from the onset by the founding fathers of the school.

Mrs Badasu explained that the motive of the gesture was to inculcate in the pupils the act of giving to the needy and vulnerable.

This she said was one of the basic precepts of Christianity stressing that "this is the way the students and families use to express their gratitude to God for his love and mercy towards their families and the school."

Representatives of beneficiary institutions expressed their profound gratitude to the school and assured them that they would ensure that the given items reached their intended targets.