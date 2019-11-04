Ghana: Shalom Indigenous Foundation Gives to Dzorwulu Special School

The Shalom Indigenous Foundation (SIF), a charity wing of the Bible Baptist Church at Madina, Accra on Friday, presented items estimated at GH7000 to students of the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The items, with support from the Grace Baptist Mission Ghana and USA, comprised learning aids including sets of pencils and pens, sets of Note three note books and packets of crayons.

The rest were 108 pieces of large sized chocolates, brand new sets of clothing, sanitary kits, 10 tubers of yam and several copies of Gospel tracts.

The presentation was part of activities drawn to mark the 30th anniversary of SIF.

Dzorwulu Special School was established to provide special education for students with intellectual disabilities.

The President of SIF, Reverend Noah T. Quarshie, encouraged pupils and students of the school not to look down upon themselves and that God had a special purpose for them.

He said, there are evidences of persons with various forms of disabilities breaking limitations their predicaments presented, to become very important contributors to the development of the country.

Hence, Rev. Quarshie said they must not lose hope, but rather draw inspirations from the might of God and the attestation of successful individuals who previously were limited by their disability.

He said organisations with sound financial background must be sensitive to the plight of the less privileged in the society, quoting Proverbs 19:17 that their good deeds will not go unrewarded.

He expressed worry about the continuous levies charged by Ministry of Health and Food and Drugs Authority representatives at the Tema Port despite tax exemptions granted SIF.

Reverend Quarshie said tax exemption was a great incentive to solicit support from foreign partners to assist the needy in the country since the items his foundation gives out for charity were sourced overseas.

Mr Moses Affran, a teacher of the school, who received the items on behalf of management thanked SIF for the gesture and assured that the items would serve the intended purpose.

"Parents with children with learning difficulties should not lock up the children in their homes since there is a special school dedicated to their educational needs," Mr Affran stated.

He seized the opportunity to appeal for more support from individuals and organisations to augment government's contribution to the running of the school.

Pic: Reverend Quarshie (3rd left) presenting the items to Mr Affran (2nd right) with Mrs Quarshie and some students and staff of the Dzorwulu Special School present.