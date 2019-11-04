Ghana: Ayawaso North MCE Rallies Support for Clean Municipality

4 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

THE Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ayawaso North in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Aminu Mohammed Zakari, has appealed to residents to support the cause of keeping the municipality clean.

He said the municipality could be the cleanest in the region if the people realised good sanitation was a shared responsibility.

The MCE made the appeal yesterday at a maiden press briefing organised by the assembly.

Mr Zakari, who is known for his tough stance in enforcement of bye-laws noted that the assembly was making efforts to support government's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Already, he said some persons who flouted sanitation by-laws in the area had been arrested and prosecuted, warning that those who commit similar offences would be dealt with in accordance to the law.

Mr Zakari told journalists that the assembly was working assiduously to restore discipline in the area as it had intensified education and engagements with the people.

On the upcoming referendum on December 17, Mr Zakari asked residents to take part of history to decide whether metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives should be elected.

He mentioned the construction of a six unit dormitory for the Accra Girls Senior High School, construction of wire fencing for the school, increased enrollment at the school, distribution of 800 waste bins under the "One Household One Bin" project as some achievements made by the assembly.

Mr Zakari said the assembly, in collaboration with the Council of Zongo Chiefs are discussing with the Ministry of Agriculture for the establishment of a multi-purpose breeding station for cattle.

Already, 15 farmers have registered and awaiting supply of cockerels from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

On social intervention programmes, he said 1,503 school children from four schools are benefiting from the School Feeding Programme, enrollment of 113 persons with disabilities and 129 orphans on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

In addition, he said 12 men had received training in painting decor, while 43 women were trained in vocational skills.

