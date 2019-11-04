Ghana: Occupants of Vehicle Escape Death On Tema-Accra Road

4 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The occupants of a KIA truck, GX 3706- 14, escaped death by a hair's breadth on Sunday morning as they were travelling from Tema to Accra.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be speeding on the inner lane and drove to the outer lane.

In an attempt to move back to the inner lane, the driver lost control of the driving wheel, on the slippery road as it was drizzling, bumping into the middle of the road.

This reporter who was in another vehicle behind the KIA truck and other vehicles had to slow down to avoid multiple accidents.

Some policemen who were also using the road assisted and called for further assistance.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.