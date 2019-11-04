Ghana: Occupants of Vehicle Escape Death On Tema-Accra Road

The occupants of a KIA truck, GX 3706- 14, escaped death by a hair's breadth on Sunday morning as they were travelling from Tema to Accra.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be speeding on the inner lane and drove to the outer lane.

In an attempt to move back to the inner lane, the driver lost control of the driving wheel, on the slippery road as it was drizzling, bumping into the middle of the road.

This reporter who was in another vehicle behind the KIA truck and other vehicles had to slow down to avoid multiple accidents.

Some policemen who were also using the road assisted and called for further assistance.