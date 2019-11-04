Tunisia: MMR Reaches 7.82 Percent On November 1 (BCT)

4 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Money Market Rates (MMR) edged up 0.56 points, to 7.82% on November 1, compared with the same date last year (7.26%), according to monetary and financial indicators published on Monday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

The monthly average of the MMR stood at 7.81% in October 2019, against 7.27% in October 2018, 5.23% in 2017 and 4.33% in 2016.

As for the current year, the MMR reached its highest level in March (7.90%), just few days after the BCT's decision to increase its key interest rate by 100 basis points ( from 6.75% to 7.75%), with the aim to cope with "the continuation of inflationary pressures that pose a risk to the economy and a threat to the purchasing power, requiring appropriate measures to reduce its negative effects," according to the BCT Board of Directors.

