Tunisia: Legislative Polls 2019 - Administrative Court Decides On 25 Appeals Against Preliminary Results

Tunis/Tunisia — The plenary session of the Administrative Court (AC) delivered, on Monday, 25 judgments related to the appeals lodged against the preliminary results of the 2019 legislative polls, Spokesman for the AC Imed Gharbi said in a statement to TAP.

He pointed out that the court had decided to maintain the preliminary results announced by the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) for the constituencies of Germany and Kasserine.

The AC also decided to quash the ISIE's decision invalidating the Errahma list seat in the Ben Arous constituency and to dismiss all other appeals.

The AC intends to complete the review of the remaining 11 judgments by next Wednesday, the same source said.

The AC received until October 29, 36 appeals of first instance administrative judgements on disputes over the results of the legislative elections.

The Qalb Tounes and Ennahda parties each filed 10 appeals, the independent list "Sawt Oussoud al-Watan" (4), Nidaa Tounes and Tahya Tounes 2 each, Echaab, Afek Tounes and the Democratic Movement 1 each, while two appeals were filed on the basis of independent lists presented separately by Ich Tounsi and Independents for Tunisia.

The Administrative Court rejected on October 22, 40 appeals on form and 59 on merits. Only three appeals were accepted.

Thus the ranking of the winning lists in the electoral district of Ben Arous was reviewed and the seat was agains granted to the "Errahma" list. The Echaab movement had recovered this seat following the invalidation of the Errahma Party's list by the ISIE.

In the constituency of Kasserine, the Echaab movement recovered the seat won by Nidaa Tounes.

As regards the constituency of Germany, the AC decided to invalidate the results and called for a new ballot.