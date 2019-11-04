South Africa: Thre Men Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Well-Known Cape Town Fish Restaurant, Shooting Traffic Officer

4 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Three men were arrested on Monday morning after allegedly robbing a well-known seafood restaurant in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, and shooting a traffic officer, authorities say.

The officer had been driving on Main Road near the harbour when he saw the robbery unfolding at Kalky's restaurant. He was shot in the upper arm, said spokesperson Richard Coleman.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said four armed men fled the scene in a Hyundai Getz with an undisclosed amount of money.

Law enforcement officers and Muizenberg police pursued the vehicle as it sped off along Baden Powell Drive.

Rwexana said the three men, aged between 30 and 35, were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The getaway vehicle was found to have been reported hijacked in Muizenberg.

"The scene is still active," she said.

Coleman said the officer was recovering at a hospital in the southern suburbs.

The men were expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder, business robbery and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

One suspect was still being sought.

