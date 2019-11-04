South Africa: 3 Die On Cape Town Highways On Sunday Night

Three people were killed in separate road accidents on Cape Town highways on Sunday night.

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, the first accident occurred on the N1 near the Engen One Stop heading toward Cape Town at 21:47.

A pedestrian died after being knocked down by a motor vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, at 21:57, a 29-year-old man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles on the N2 near the Firgrove bridge in the direction of Somerset West. He was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

And at 22:45, on the N2 just outside Heidelberg, a passenger got out of a motor vehicle next to the road and was knocked over by a passing taxi.

The 47-year-old man died in the incident.

According to Africa, a total of 17 people lost their lives on roads in the province over the weekend.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Road Safety Strategy 2016 - 2030, vehicle factors make up 14.1% of fatal collisions, while human factors account for 73.6% of fatalities on the roads. The road environment accounts for 12.3%.

