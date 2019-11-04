Tunisia: UGTT's Taboubi Calls for Speeding Up Formation Process of Next Government

4 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi called for speeding up the formation process of the next government and for devising a socio-economic programme to get the country out of the rut.

Tunisia needs a government capable of solving its economic issues, including indebtedness, Tabboubi indicated at the opening of a forum organised on Sunday in Hammemet.

Besides, he added that the UGTT will announce shortly its social-economic programme, pointing out that undermining the trade union's rights is part of an international liberal context aimed to reduce the role of trade unions and social movements.

This forum is an occasion to present the challenges facing the country and means to address the deterioration of the socio-economic situation.

Trade unionists from Tunisia and abroad will discuss during this four-day forum, the future of the union's action at the national and international levels.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.