Tunisia: UGTT's Taboubi Calls for Speeding Up Formation Process of Next Government

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi called for speeding up the formation process of the next government and for devising a socio-economic programme to get the country out of the rut.

Tunisia needs a government capable of solving its economic issues, including indebtedness, Tabboubi indicated at the opening of a forum organised on Sunday in Hammemet.

Besides, he added that the UGTT will announce shortly its social-economic programme, pointing out that undermining the trade union's rights is part of an international liberal context aimed to reduce the role of trade unions and social movements.

This forum is an occasion to present the challenges facing the country and means to address the deterioration of the socio-economic situation.

Trade unionists from Tunisia and abroad will discuss during this four-day forum, the future of the union's action at the national and international levels.