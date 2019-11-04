South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Council Sits Again to Decide Mayor Bobani's Fate

4 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will sit again on Monday for a Special Council Meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence in executive mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Last month, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya abruptly cancelled the special sitting at the 11th hour in an early morning communication, citing "safety concerns", News24 reported.

This after it was largely mooted that Bobani would finally see the axe fall on his tenure following a change in the numbers in the council for the ANC - one of the governing coalition partners.

Former DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip, who resigned from all party positions last month along with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, took his seat in the chamber ahead of the scheduled move against Bobani.

Trollip, while stepping away from all party positions, is still a DA member and seemingly still holds his position in council.

It remains to be seen if this will continue following his resignation from party leadership.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga is also attending the council meeting.

The sitting began on Monday with a moment of silence for ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti, who died in October.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.