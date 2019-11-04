South Africa: Wayde, Caster Named in Tokyo Olympics Preparation Squad

Cape Town — Athletics South Africa (ASA) has unveiled on Monday a 56 -member preparation squad for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The preparation squad includes 39 athletes (28 men and 11 women) in individual events, as well as 17 other athletes who make up the men's and women's 4x100m relay squads, along with the men's and mixed 4x400m relay squads.

This squad features sprinter Akani Simbine, marathon runner Stephen Mokoka, and long jumpers Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai.

A number of injured athletes have also been given places in the provisional squad, including Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk. They will need to prove their full fitness if they hope to make the final team for the Tokyo Games.

Caster Semenya, who won the women's 800m title at the 2016 Rio Games, has also been included, though her place in the final team will depend on the outcome of an appeal lodged at the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland regarding international gender rules on women.

The provisional squad, who were selected based on their performances in 2019, will be monitored by the ASA high performance department in the build-up to the Tokyo Games where the track and field competition is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 9.

The final ASA team will be announced by SASCOC (the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) closer to the Games.

"There are a lot of expectations from this team after the failure to capture medals in Doha. The Olympics are going to be a new competition for everyone even to those who were crowned champions at the World Champs," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

Squad:

Males: Akani Simbine, Simon Magakwe, Thando Dlodlo, Clarence Munyai, Anaso Jobodwana, **Luxolo Adams, **Wayde van Niekerk, Thapelo Phora, Derrick Mokaleng, Gardeo Isaacs, Tsepo Tshite, **Rynardt van Rensburg, Rantso Mokopane, Antonio Alkana, **Sokwakhana Zazini, Lindsey Hanekom, Zarck Visser, Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Orazio Cremona, Kayle Blignaut, **Victor Hogan, **Lebogang Shange, Wayne Snyman, Stephen Mokoka, Elroy Gelant, Desmond Mokgobu, Marc Mundell

Females: Tebogo Mamathu, Zeney van der Walt, *Caster Semenya, Dominique Scott-Efurd, Rikenette Steenkamp, Wenda Nel, Rogail Joseph, Lynique Beneke, Sunette Viljoen, Gerda Steyn, **Noelene Conrad

*Pending the IAAF case / ** Injured Athletes 2019 season

4x100m

Men: Akani Simbine, Simon Magakwe, Thando Dlodlo, Clarence Munyai, Anaso Jobodwana, Chederick van Wyk, Dambile Sinesipho, Thando Roto

Women: Tamzin Thomas, Taylon Bieldt, Rikenette Steenkamp, Tebogo Mamathu, Rose Xeyi, Antionette van der Merwe, Rea Moloi, Petunia Obisi

4x400m

Men: Derrick Mokaleng, Gardeo Isaacs, Ranti Dikgale, Jon Seeliger, Lythe Pillay, Pieter Conradie, Thapelo Phora, Ashley Hlungwani

Female/Mixed: Zeney van der Walt, Wenda Nel, Danel Holton, Taylon Bieldt, Ranti Dikgale, Jon Seeliger, Lythe Pillay, Pieter Conradie

- Athletics South Africa

Source: Sport24