Western Sahara: Russia to the Security Council - 'We Stand for Well-Balanced and Unbiased Policy for Western Sahara Settlement'

4 November 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York (United Nations) — The Deputy Permanent Representative of Russian Federation to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov, affirmed that Russia stands for well-balanced and unbiased policy for Western Sahara settlement", in his country's Explanation of Vote on UN Security Council's resolution 2494 adopted last 30th October on Western Sahara.

Adopted by 13 votes for and the abstention of Russia and South Africa, the new Security Council's resolution was far from enjoying full support from the members of the Security Council. Other members, such as China, also expressed discomfort towards the text though it voted for it just to maintain peace in this last colony in Africa.

As a permanent member of the Security Council and also member of the so-called Group of friends of Western Sahara (a de facto group in the Security Council whose members are US, France, Spain, Russia and UK), Russia is "convinced that only a mutually acceptable solution that is based on UN resolutions and complies with procedures that correlate to provisions and principles of the UN Charter can be sustainable and viable", Russian Representatives asserts.

The Russian Federation was of the view that Security Council's "replacement of basic principles of settlement in Western Sahara with general remarks about the need to stick to realistic approaches and be ready for compromise - this is something that creates ambiguity, undermines trust to our work and obscures the prospects of political process."

Russia further believes that "tasks that are included in MINURSO mandate still need to be solved. At the same time, we believe relevant resolutions should not try to pre-define the direction of negotiations held under UN auspices or to amend previously agreed approaches that had been endorsed by previous resolutions."

"Unfortunately, (Russian Explanation of vote emphasizes) in recent years the resolution that extended MINURSO mandate has undergone some amendments that in our view damage the unprejudiced and unbiased approach of the Council. Previously agreed parameters should not be blurred." (SPS)

090/500/60

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SPS

Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.