Mauritius, a Model of Socio Economic Achievement for the Whole World, Says Governor of Uttar Pradesh, India

press release

Mauritius is a pragmatic rainbow nation that strives to build an inclusive society based on equality, tolerance to diversity and democracy. It is a model not only in the African continent but in the whole world for the social and economic achievements that it has made since its Independence in 1968.

This statement was made by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, India, Mrs Anandiben Patel, on Saturday 02 November 2019, at the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Site in Port-Louis who was the Chief guest at a ceremony held in context of the 185th anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers in Mauritius.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and several other personalities were also present.

Governor Patel highlighted that the arrival of a huge number of indentured labourers from India since1834 till 1920 is a symbolical manifestation of how Mauritius and India are intrinsically linked by history. Mauritius and India, she stated, are bestowed with diversity of cultures, yet this plurality has enabled both of them to live in unity and solidarity.

According to her, Mauritius is a "mini world" inhabited by people from different nations and varied cultures, who have contributed positively to the socio-economic development of the country. She lauded the democratic pathway of Mauritius over the years and reiterated that the Indian Government will continue to support the country's development and prosperity.

For his part, Prime Minister Jugnauth, paid tribute to the indentured labourers for their sacrifices, determination and arduous hard work adding that despite many trials and tribulations, they have managed to preserve their culture. This legacy that they have left is still prevalent through the different traditions and cultures that are being practiced by Mauritian citizens. Mauritius, he added, is indeed a model for peace, solidarity and brotherhood that have been propelled by the indentured labourers.

Speaking on the cordial relationships with India, he stated that both countries have initiated several major developmental projects such as the Metro Express to improve the quality of life of the population. He pointed out that India-Mauritius relations are very special as both countries have ancestral and familiar links that go back in time and that are still present. This inheritance from India, he added, also constitutes the Mauritian spirit to build a prosperous, unified and equitable nation.