Tanzania: TBs Imparts Skills to Students On Standards

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has imparted knowledge on standards to 10,757 students from nine primary and secondary schools, an initiative that will enhance awareness on goods with quality standards.

The event was part of the weeklong celebrations to mark the International Standard Day last week by engaging primary and secondary school students from three regions of Dar es Salaam, Coast and Morogoro.

The International Standards Day is celebrated to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers as to the importance of standardization to the global economy.

TBS Public Relations Officer Ms Neema Mtemvu said the international standard day was held on mid last month but TBS moved the event to the last week of October to pave way for the commemoration of the death of the founding father of the nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere on October 14.

Some of the schools that benefitted from the knowledge on standards provided by TBS are Kayenzi, Kilakala, Kihonda, Chief Albert, Mwere A, Bungo from Morogoro Region as well as Bundikani and Maendeleo from the Coast Region.

"This is an important initiative for the TBS to enhance awareness on quality standards to different groups of people in order to enhance awareness on goods that meet the required standards," she said.

Ms Mtemvu urged students to make sure they become good ambassadors in the society by ensuring that they make use of goods with quality standard mark thus doing away with fake and substandard products.

Also she told them to look at the quality standard mark on every commodity wish to purchase before paying for it. This will help them to avoid health problems associated with the use of substandard and fake goods.