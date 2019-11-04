Africa's Anti-Terror War Takes New Turn

4 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

Arusha — FIGHT against terrorism in Africa is taking a new turn as law practitioners, human rights activists, academicians and diplomats devise new instruments for the cause.

The experts, who include chief justices of African countries, have proposed measures to be taken as the fight against poverty and incidences of discrimination and perceived injustice as well as promotion of religious tolerance.

Under the auspices of the African Union (AU), a threeday African Judicial Dialogue organised by the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) resolved that the measures be adopted at domestic level.

Moderator of the closing ceremony of the fourth dialogue, Mr Mohamed al HFI, said that participants of the Dialogue urged AU partner states to adopt and implement international and regional instruments on terrorism.

Participants who included chief justices of AU member states, heads of constitutional courts and tribunals in Africa, America and Europe and selected diplomats, called on African states to provide an appropriate legal framework to combat terrorism, consistent with international human rights norms and standards.

Mr Al HFI, from Libya, noted that the participants, however, expressed concern about possible violation of human rights under the pretext of combating terrorism and recognised the important role of the judiciary in that regard.

They also agreed that the judiciary should be an instrument to balance the fight against terrorism with respect for human rights.

The Dialogue that went with a theme 'Tackling Contemporary Human Rights Issues: The Role of the Judiciary in Africa', noted that terrorist acts themselves constitute violation of human rights.

In that regard, the violations include the right to life, physical integrity and peace. It also affects the ability of states to promote and protect human rights.

There is also a limitation of the judiciary, especially in countries with economic, social and political weaknesses in coping with global phenomenon with increasingly empowered actors and means beyond the capabilities of some states.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Conflict
Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.