Africa's Anti-Terror War Takes New Turn

Arusha — FIGHT against terrorism in Africa is taking a new turn as law practitioners, human rights activists, academicians and diplomats devise new instruments for the cause.

The experts, who include chief justices of African countries, have proposed measures to be taken as the fight against poverty and incidences of discrimination and perceived injustice as well as promotion of religious tolerance.

Under the auspices of the African Union (AU), a threeday African Judicial Dialogue organised by the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) resolved that the measures be adopted at domestic level.

Moderator of the closing ceremony of the fourth dialogue, Mr Mohamed al HFI, said that participants of the Dialogue urged AU partner states to adopt and implement international and regional instruments on terrorism.

Participants who included chief justices of AU member states, heads of constitutional courts and tribunals in Africa, America and Europe and selected diplomats, called on African states to provide an appropriate legal framework to combat terrorism, consistent with international human rights norms and standards.

Mr Al HFI, from Libya, noted that the participants, however, expressed concern about possible violation of human rights under the pretext of combating terrorism and recognised the important role of the judiciary in that regard.

They also agreed that the judiciary should be an instrument to balance the fight against terrorism with respect for human rights.

The Dialogue that went with a theme 'Tackling Contemporary Human Rights Issues: The Role of the Judiciary in Africa', noted that terrorist acts themselves constitute violation of human rights.

In that regard, the violations include the right to life, physical integrity and peace. It also affects the ability of states to promote and protect human rights.

There is also a limitation of the judiciary, especially in countries with economic, social and political weaknesses in coping with global phenomenon with increasingly empowered actors and means beyond the capabilities of some states.