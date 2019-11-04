Kenya: Joyciline Jepkosgei Wins Chicago Marathon

World Half Marathon record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei is the new New York City Marathon champion.

Jepkosgei, who was making her debut in marathon, pulled away from defending champion Mary Keitany with seven kilometres to go before winning in 2 hourss 22 minutes and 38 seconds.

She failed to beat the course record set by Margaret Okayo in 2003 by seven seconds. Okayo set a new course record with victory in 2:22:31.

That effectively ended Keitany's dream of winning five New York City Marathons.

Keitany finished second 53 seconds off the pace in 2:23:32 as Ruti settled third in 2:25:51

It was left to a two-horse race between Keitany and Jepkosgei after the two Kenyans pulled away from Tokyo Marathon champion Ruti Aga from Ethiopia just before the 32km mark.

A thrilling exchange of leads ensued as Keitany and Jepkosgei cruised past the 35km in 1:58:33 as Aga fell behind by 25 seconds.

The 26-year-old Jepkosgei would step on her gas pedal to hit the 40km mark in 2:15:19 as Keitany stayed behind with 25 seconds with Aga falling back to cross the 40km I 2:17:34.

The race curved into a battle between Keitany, Jepksgei and Aga with the trio passing through half way in 1:11:19 as the 2018 Boston Marathon champion Desiree Linden from USA fell off.