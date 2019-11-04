Kenya: Kanda Bongo Man, Mbilia Bel to Rock Koroga Festival at Bomas

The millennial they might not have any idea why the name Kanda Bongo Man was on the lips of many Kenyan in the 1990s.

So popular was the Congolese singer, known for his scintillating kwassa kwassa dance styles, that then President Daniel arap Moi in April 1991, wondered: "Who is this man driving Kenyans crazy?"

The 28th edition of the Koroga Festival, which is set to go down on November 31 to December 1st, 2019, officially kicking-off the festive season in the country at the Bomas of Kenya, will see the King of Kwasa and Veteran Songstress and Nakei Nairobi Crooner Mbilia Bel share the stage.

Dubbed the World Groove Edition, it promises to be one of best and unforgettable end-year parties for 2019.

This edition will showcase an explosive line up of award-winning artistes.

RICO GANG

Day 1 (Sat) will see the young at heart be entertained by Boondocks Gang, Nviiri The Storyteller and RICO Gang giving out the best of new wave, chart topping Kenyan vibes.

Day 2 (Sun) will have the grown folks being entertained by the rhumba maestro Kanda Bongo Man, Mbilia Bel; also people's favourites Emma Jalamo and Steve Key will be giving out great tunes to music lovers.

"Everything has been put in place by the Koroga Festival team to ensure our fans have a great experience as it is the custom of all our events," Capital Group Limited, Commercial Director Farida Idris said.

Mbilia Bel last performed in Kenya in 2018 for major concerts in Nairobi and Kisumu. Mbilia's combination of her mellow voice, and tremendous agility on stage, is sure set to steal the hearts of music fans in Kenya.

Kanda Bongo Man last performed in Nairobi at Deep West Resort in 2012. He is best remembered for revolutionising soukous music in the late 1980s.

His style of dance kwassa kwassa made him a darling of soukous music fans across Africa and beyond. In this dance which earned Kanda Bongo Man the accolade "King of Kwassa Kwassa", the hips move back and forth vigorously while the hands move to follow the hips.

For smooth transportation, the organisers have partnered with SWVL once again to provide transportation to commuters to and from the venue on both days.