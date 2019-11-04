Sudan: Eight Dead in South Kordofan Violence

Habila — Clashes between herders and farmers in Habila locality in South Kordofan on Saturday and Sunday claimed the lives of eight people. About 30 were wounded, some of them seriously.

A student Mohamed Barsham was killed on Saturday morning. Those seriously wounded were taken to the hospital of Delling.

The residents of Habila called upon the authorities to double the military presence in order to separate the two parties and to deter outlaws by imposing severe sanctions.

Zalataya village witnessed several clashes between herdsmen and farmers that resulted in casualties earlier this year. Official and non-official efforts to solve the issue have failed so far.

The farmers in the area hold the view that nomadic routes should be clearly defined and that grazing areas should be distanced from agricultural areas.

Studies suspended

School exams were scheduled to start on Sunday in all schools, however, the Department of Education in the locality has suspended study in 40 schools until November 17 as a result of the violence.

A teacher told Radio Dabanga that it is too dangerous for teachers and students to move in the conflict area.

Witnesses from the area described the current situation to Radio Dabanga as "calm but fraught with danger", because both sides are mobilising their followers.

They said the security measures taken so far by the authorities are "insufficient". About 10 military vehicles moved to the scene and there are patrols on the road linking Habila and Delling.

A large number of families and teachers have been evacuated from Zalataya village to Habila, they said.

SPLM-N El Hilu

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) expressed concern over the clashes. The Movement appealed to both sides to "let wisdom prevail and stop the fighting".

The spokesman for the SPLM-N El Hilu negotiation delegation, El Jak Mahmoud, asserts in a statement that the Sudanese government is responsible for the ongoing fighting because it did not intervene.