Ghana: Meteors Round up Preparations for Under-23 AFCON

The national Olympic team, Black Meteors, rounded up their preparations for the upcoming CAF Under-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt with a 2-0 victory over Division Two side Shooting Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Two first-half goals from Spain-based Samuel Obeng Gyabaa in the 29th and 35th minutes of the game were all Coach Ibrahim Tanko's side needed to claim victory.

Real Oviedo striker finished off a beautiful move from the left by slipping the ball under the onrushing goalkeeper after a pass from winger Evan Mensah found him in the box.

Six-minutes later, Obeng, who had a decent game using his huge frame greatly to his advantage, shrugged-off a challenge from a defender before blasting a powerful left-footer into the roof of the net.

The game turned physical mid-way through the first stanza which saw the Black Meteors side withdrawing 50-50 balls in a bid to protect their limps ahead of the competition.

Back from recess, head coach Ibrahim Tanko changed the entire squad but they failed to produce any more goals.

After the game, he expressed satisfaction at the level of play of his side, stating that the new boys in the squad are blending well with the old guards.

"Because the foreign clubs refused to release a chunk of the guys that helped us qualify, we had to fall on some new set of players who are proving themselves well in training, as well as some olds guys who were already in the team."

According to him, the new players have blended well with the old ones and are set to perform well during the tournament which starts from November 8-22 in Egypt.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Egypt, Cameroun and West African neighbours Mali.

The Meteors will open their tournament account at the Cairo International Stadium against Cameroon on Friday and then play the host next Monday before engaging the Eagles of Mali, next Thursday.

Ghana is looking to end the 16-year wait for a return to the Olympics Games and finishing in the top three.