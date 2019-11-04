Ghana: Meteors Round up Preparations for Under-23 AFCON

4 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The national Olympic team, Black Meteors, rounded up their preparations for the upcoming CAF Under-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt with a 2-0 victory over Division Two side Shooting Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Two first-half goals from Spain-based Samuel Obeng Gyabaa in the 29th and 35th minutes of the game were all Coach Ibrahim Tanko's side needed to claim victory.

Real Oviedo striker finished off a beautiful move from the left by slipping the ball under the onrushing goalkeeper after a pass from winger Evan Mensah found him in the box.

Six-minutes later, Obeng, who had a decent game using his huge frame greatly to his advantage, shrugged-off a challenge from a defender before blasting a powerful left-footer into the roof of the net.

The game turned physical mid-way through the first stanza which saw the Black Meteors side withdrawing 50-50 balls in a bid to protect their limps ahead of the competition.

Back from recess, head coach Ibrahim Tanko changed the entire squad but they failed to produce any more goals.

After the game, he expressed satisfaction at the level of play of his side, stating that the new boys in the squad are blending well with the old guards.

"Because the foreign clubs refused to release a chunk of the guys that helped us qualify, we had to fall on some new set of players who are proving themselves well in training, as well as some olds guys who were already in the team."

According to him, the new players have blended well with the old ones and are set to perform well during the tournament which starts from November 8-22 in Egypt.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Egypt, Cameroun and West African neighbours Mali.

The Meteors will open their tournament account at the Cairo International Stadium against Cameroon on Friday and then play the host next Monday before engaging the Eagles of Mali, next Thursday.

Ghana is looking to end the 16-year wait for a return to the Olympics Games and finishing in the top three.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.