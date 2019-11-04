Ghana: Kotoko Crash Out of Confed Cup

4 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kumasi Asante Kotoko failed to reach the Group stages of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup competition after losing 2-0 to Ivorian side FC San Pedro yesterday, ending the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The Porcupine Warriors carried a 1-0 advantage into the game from last week's duel but under just two minutes that lead was cancelled when Cheick Soumaro took advantage of the lukewarm attitude of the Kotoko side to poke home the opener.

After the goal, the Ghanaian side regrouped and set out to defend and catch the host on the break but that failed to yield any result at the end of the first stanza.

Back in the second half the Asanteman lads kept to their style of play allowing their opponents to have a field day with the ball while they sat back waiting for an opening to break.

Soumaro came close to making it a double for the side but agile goalkeeping from skipper Felix Annan saved the blushes of the side.

And just when the game was progressing towards a shootout to decide the aggregate winner, striker Tidjae Diomande scored the all-important goal that sent his side through with three minutes of play remaining, sending the Ivorian side through to the group stage.

2004 finalist, Kotoko finished the game with 10 men after defender Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu got sent off for a second bookable offence.

