Somalia: Somali Govt Says Ready to Negotiate With Ahlu Sunna

3 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali minister Interior, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye has announced that the Federal Government is ready to continue talks with Ahlu-Sunna to form new administration for Galmudug State.

In a statement, the minister expressed concern over the tense situation of Dhusameeb town and its environs.

The minister said his government is committed to iron out the differences between the federal government and Ahlu-Sunna Waljama.

The remarks of Minister barely hours after Somali Government forces seized Guri-El police station following the withdrawal of Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a militias from the town.

Last night, Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a militias fired upon on a vehicle-mounted with B-10 recoilless rifle that attempted to defect to Government forces, resulting government soldiers to respond with fire.

The Government of Somalia last July launched an exercise to incorporate forces of the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) group into the Somali Security Forces.

Hassan Ali Khaire, the Prime Minister of Somalia, officiated at the launch of the exercise in Dhusamareb, the capital of the Galmudug State of Somalia.

The ASWJ militias we're expected to be integrated into the security agencies that include the army, police, intelligence service, and custodial corps within a year.

The integration, which involves capturing an individuals' biometrics, supports efforts to build active Somali Security Forces.

The ASWJ forces based in Dhusamareb is responsible for kicking the extremist group Al-Shabaab from most parts of the region. In December 2017, ASWJ signed a power-sharing agreement with the state administration.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.