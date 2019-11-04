Somalia: Somali Govt Says Ready to Negotiate With Ahlu Sunna

Somali minister Interior, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye has announced that the Federal Government is ready to continue talks with Ahlu-Sunna to form new administration for Galmudug State.

In a statement, the minister expressed concern over the tense situation of Dhusameeb town and its environs.

The minister said his government is committed to iron out the differences between the federal government and Ahlu-Sunna Waljama.

The remarks of Minister barely hours after Somali Government forces seized Guri-El police station following the withdrawal of Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a militias from the town.

Last night, Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a militias fired upon on a vehicle-mounted with B-10 recoilless rifle that attempted to defect to Government forces, resulting government soldiers to respond with fire.

The Government of Somalia last July launched an exercise to incorporate forces of the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) group into the Somali Security Forces.

Hassan Ali Khaire, the Prime Minister of Somalia, officiated at the launch of the exercise in Dhusamareb, the capital of the Galmudug State of Somalia.

The ASWJ militias we're expected to be integrated into the security agencies that include the army, police, intelligence service, and custodial corps within a year.

The integration, which involves capturing an individuals' biometrics, supports efforts to build active Somali Security Forces.

The ASWJ forces based in Dhusamareb is responsible for kicking the extremist group Al-Shabaab from most parts of the region. In December 2017, ASWJ signed a power-sharing agreement with the state administration.