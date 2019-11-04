Somalia: Southwest State Leader Meets With Barawe Residents

4 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Southwestern State, Abdiaziz Lafta-Gareen met with local residents in Barawe, Lower Shabelle region and discussed with them how they can contribute to maintaining security and working with the administration.

The president praised the people of Barawe district for working closely with the armed forces who are sacrificing to secure the region and called on them to increase their efforts.

The president and his delegation arrived in Barawe, the administrative capital of Southwestern, and inspected the recently completed Barawe Airport, as well as he was monitoring the general situation.

