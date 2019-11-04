Somalia: Hirshabelle Security Minister Visits Besieged Town in Central Somalia

HirShabelle state security minister, Abdulkadir Aden Jeelle has arrived in the besieged town of Bulo-Burde in Hiran region on Sunday amid flood crisis in the province.

Jeelle and his delegation received a warm welcome from the local community and held a meeting with police officials to discuss the current security situation in the district.

In addition, the regional minister met with members of the civil society and was briefed on the security situation and humanitarian crisis following river floods in Beledweyne town.

The town has been facing threats to the security from Al-Shabaab militants who frequently attack Somali and African Union troops stationed there.