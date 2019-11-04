Somalia: Al-Shabaab Suspects Appear in Military Court

3 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Three Al-Shabaab suspects have been brought before Somali national army court on Sunday to face charges of being al-Shabaab fighters.

The prosecution has accused the trio of deploying bombs targeting government and troops from African Union Mission in Somalia.

The suspects who identified as Asbdikarim Mohamed Mohamud, Abdiqani Ali Mohamud, and Ali Muhidin Abshir were to have fought alongside al-Shabaab fighters.

The first two suspects were arrested at the livestock market in the outskirts of Mogadishu June 29, 2019, while the third suspect- Ali Muhidin was nabbed by security forces last July.

According to a statement, the court heard that Abdikarim Mohamed Mohamud and Abdiqani Ali Mohamud were responsible for burying nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on roads used by security forces in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The third suspect, Ali Muhidin Abshir was charged with storing the IEDs in a clothes shop where he posed as a tailor.

Al-Shabaab which once controlled Somali capital, Mogadishu and large swarth of land in the south and central had been pushed to remote areas by Somali military-backed AMISOM.

The group now carries out deadly bomb attacks on hotels, military camps, and the government institution.

