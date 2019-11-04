Uganda: Police Arrest 2 Fake LRA Employees

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested two fake employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).In briefing over the weekend, the police indicated that they are investigating two young Liberians in persons of Thomas Swen, 29 years old and Jacob Nimely, 24 years old for allegedly impersonating as employees of the LRA.

Police believes that the two suspects had the sole intent of dubiously collecting money from business owners in Brewerville.In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 23 October police indicate that the two suspects were arrested at the VOA Junction, Brewerville while attempting to dupe business owners.

The suspects allegedly presented a fake LRA letter of authorization to the business owners mandating them to collect government revenues in five counties including Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties.According to police, the suspects were arrested by officers from Zone 6 Base as a result of a tipoff from community members.

They are currently in the custody of the Liberia National Police undergoing investigation."We would like to use this medium to urge business owners to be mindful of such schemes and ensure that government revenues are paid through appropriate standards set up by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)," the police said.

In another development, police have arrested three alleged criminals who were allegedly in possession of cutlasses and other deadly weapons in the Snow Hill community, Gardnersville on 29 October.According to PSU-4 and a team of Police Support Unit (PSU) Officers who responded on the scene, a group of young people got on the rampage accusing the community watch team of demolishing their ghettos.

They further reported that the alleged criminals attacked some members of the watch team and other peaceful citizens.As a result of their alleged action, some PSU officers and several persons sustained injuries on various parts of their bodies and were taken to various medical facilities for treatment.

Meanwhile, suspect Andrew Bryant, 30, (alias hard-head-boy), Tony Wah, 22, (alias degree) and Mayers Moore, 23 were arrested by PSU response team in connection to the violent act and are currently at the LNP Headquarters undergoing police probe pending court trial.Meanwhile, police are investigation a Sierra Leonean national, Rebecca Cole, 28 for allegedly assaulting victim Abraham A. Trallaway on 30 October at 4:30AM on Randall Street, Monrovia.

According to police officers who were alerted through a phone call by a bystander, victim Trallaway and his girlfriend, suspect Rebecca Cole got into a serious scuffle which began in their bed room.Preliminary investigation further revealed that, as a result of the scuffle, suspect Cole allegedly stabbed victim Trallaway on his private part with an unknown object from which he sustained serious injury.

Due to the severity of victim Abraham Trallaway's injury, he was rushed to the Newport Street Clinic for treatment, while Suspect Cole is still detained at the Metro 1 Police Station undergoing investigation.