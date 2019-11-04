Liberia: Pro Poor Agenda Alignment

Also speaking at the opening session of the validation event Land Mines and Energy Minister Gesler E. Murray said LERC's operations is aligned to President George Weah's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Minister Murray said LERC is set up to act in the best interest of ordinary Liberians and private service providers in the energy sector.

"We as a nation cannot grow and develop without access to affordable power. And we all agree that the sector is beset with the issue of 50% commercial losses at the LEC... "

He argued that no business, let alone a country can run in that manner, noting that it is on the basis of these anomalies that the need to revise the law was justified with a view to checkmating predatory actions as perennial problem to contend with.

He expressed hope that the measures put in place will be better position the electricity sector of Liberia to contribute to growth maximization in bolstering the ailing economy.

The validation workshop was graced by Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh and Grand Bassa County District # 5 Rep. Vincent Willie chairpersons in the Houses of Senate and Reps Lands Mines, Energy and Natural Resources respectively, StefaniaMarrone, Team Leader of Infrastructure Section at the European and various stakeholders in the electricity sector among others.

In separate remarks, Senator Tengbeh and Rep. Willie pledged the National Legislature support towards the achievement of the goals of the LERC. Several presentations were made on the draft Electricity Licensing Regulations, Micro Utility Licensing Regulations, draft Electricity Licensing Handbook, Draft Administrative Procedures Regulations. All suggestions and inputs made will be incorporated into the new regulations, it was revealed.