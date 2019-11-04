Liberia: Pro Poor Agenda Alignment

4 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Also speaking at the opening session of the validation event Land Mines and Energy Minister Gesler E. Murray said LERC's operations is aligned to President George Weah's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Minister Murray said LERC is set up to act in the best interest of ordinary Liberians and private service providers in the energy sector.

"We as a nation cannot grow and develop without access to affordable power. And we all agree that the sector is beset with the issue of 50% commercial losses at the LEC... "

He argued that no business, let alone a country can run in that manner, noting that it is on the basis of these anomalies that the need to revise the law was justified with a view to checkmating predatory actions as perennial problem to contend with.

He expressed hope that the measures put in place will be better position the electricity sector of Liberia to contribute to growth maximization in bolstering the ailing economy.

The validation workshop was graced by Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh and Grand Bassa County District # 5 Rep. Vincent Willie chairpersons in the Houses of Senate and Reps Lands Mines, Energy and Natural Resources respectively, StefaniaMarrone, Team Leader of Infrastructure Section at the European and various stakeholders in the electricity sector among others.

In separate remarks, Senator Tengbeh and Rep. Willie pledged the National Legislature support towards the achievement of the goals of the LERC. Several presentations were made on the draft Electricity Licensing Regulations, Micro Utility Licensing Regulations, draft Electricity Licensing Handbook, Draft Administrative Procedures Regulations. All suggestions and inputs made will be incorporated into the new regulations, it was revealed.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.