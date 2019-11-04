Liberia: Media Urged to Help Eradicate SGBV Through Reportage

4 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The media coordinator of Plan International in Liberia Mr. Theo B. Roberts has urged participants to shift their reporting towards sexual gender - based violence (SGBV) issues, saying everyone can help in the fight to eradicate SGBV in Liberia.

"Report so that the issues of SGBV in Liberia can be reduced or eradicated," he said recently.

According to him, Plan International Liberia is implementing a spotlight initiative which is under the SGBV, noting that it is a joint program with the government of Liberia and the United Nations.

Also speaking at day two of the SGBV training in Gbarnga, Bong County, the Managing Editor of Public Trust Media Group, Mr. Frank B. Sainworla, Jr urged participants to exhibit more interest in human interest stories, saying it helps in the development of the country.

"If the children are destroyed and marriages are broken, it affects the growth and development of the country," Sainworla explains.Meanwhile, a representative from the Ministry of Information says in Liberia, media coverage of SGBV remains at the peripheral of news and programming content, lacking in depth, substance and analysis of the core issue affecting women and girls in Liberia.

But the official adds that the media here can promote women's full participation in every aspect of life and in achieving gender equality and women's empowerment.

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

