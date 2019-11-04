Kenya: Digital Revolution Accelerates Kenya's Vision 2030

Nairobi — AUTONOMOUS Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technology are set to play a prominent role in transforming Kenya into a newly industrialised, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030.

This is according to a global technology company that has showcased its latest Cloud led digital solutions to business and government leaders in the East African country.

Oracle showcased its products at an event tagged International Modern Business, held in the capital city, Nairobi.

This is line with its commitment to help Kenya achieve its strategic socio-economic objectives as identified by the country's Vision 2030 framework.

David Bunei, Managing Director of Oracle Kenya, said digital transformation was a key priority for Kenya's public and private sector entities.

This comes as organisations look to deliver transparent citizen services, drive business growth with high return on investment (ROI), introduce new products and deliver an exceptional customer experience in a highly mobile and digital economy.

Bunei said Oracle had delivered some amount of innovation to customers in Kenya, including the Oracle Autonomous Database, AI-embedded Business Applications and the Generation 2 Cloud infrastructure.

"The International Modern Business event is an opportunity for us highlight the true impact of these technologies and showcase how Kenyan organisations can unlock unprecedented growth with Cloud-led digital transformation," David added.

Oracle has recently announced plans to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020, for a total of 36 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions.

South Africa will host one of these cloud regions or customers across Africa.

Oracle has also recently unveiled the world's first Autonomous Operating System; AI Voice for the enterprise and, according to the company, the world's fastest database machine.