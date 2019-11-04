Liberia: President Weah Breaks Ground for U.S.$18 Million Water Project

Monrovia — President George Manneh last Friday, November 1, 2019 broke ground for the installation of Raw Water Pipeline Project of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) in White Plains.

The project, intended to improve access to water, a basic human right, is valued US$18 million and part of a US$257 Million Grant Agreement the Liberian Government signed with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) few years ago, out of which the government of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf rehabilitated the Mount Coffee Hydro of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Launching the Raw Water Pipeline Project, President Weah thanked Liberia's development partners, especially the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the European Union, for their contributions in the water and sanitation sector.

"It is often said that water is life. I will say, safe drinking water is long life," President Weah said, asserting that the construction of the pipeline would surely improve water quality for residents of Monrovia and its environs, and thereby improve the health and quality of life of the people.

He acknowledged that increasing the supply of safe drinking water to citizens and residents is consistent with government's national development plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The PAPD, President Weah asserted, focuses on improved service provision as a means of creating better living conditions for all Liberians.

The Liberian Leader expressed special thanks to the Government and people of the United States of America for the immense contribution and support that they continue to give towards electricity and water sectors through the MCC.

President Weah emphasized that as much as Liberia greatly appreciates the multiple interventions America has made for and on behalf of Liberia through its various lending structures like the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) or the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), there must be a paradigm shift in the way US sees and works with Liberia for a win-win situation.

"America is our partner and we need to feel its presence in this country. We want to see the companies that worked to make America a great nation come to Liberia to invest," the Liberian Leader stressed.

He also thanked the MCC through its Vice President, Mr. Anthony Welcher, who was present at the groundbreaking ceremony.

President Weah further noted that the construction of the new pipeline project would add value to the operations and viability of the LWSC in regularly supplying safe and adequate water to Monrovia and its environs.

"The construction of this pipeline is a clear manifestation of our partners' commitment in ensuring that our national development strategy is realized," the President said further.

"I want to admonish the engineers, management and staff of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation to properly maintain the infrastructure when it becomes fully operational in June 2020, as proposed."

An array of government officials including Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill, Minister of Lands, Mines & Energy, Gesler Murray, Public Works Minister, Mubutu Vlah Nyenpan and many others were present.

In attendance also were United States Ambassador, Christine Elder, Vice President of MCC and others.

The US$18 Million Raw Water Pipeline Project is expected to deliver water from the Dam, using gravity flow. It will save the Water & Sewer US$780,000 a year in electricity costs to pump water to the water treatment plant.