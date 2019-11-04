South Africa: Racist on the Run? Police Hunt Vicki Momberg

Cape Town — Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has become the target of a manhunt, News24 reports. A warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August following an unsuccessful appeal against her conviction of crimen injuria.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "We can further confirm that Ms Momberg filed a notice to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal on 12 August coupled with condemnation for a late filing of a notice to appeal which was filed the next day on the 13 August 2019. The NPA has since filed the responding heads of arguments on the 11 September 2019. However this process does not cancel the warrant of arrest as there was no application for the extension of bail made by Ms Momberg".

The former real estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times in a viral video that spread on social media in 2016. She was sentenced to two years in prison with an additional year suspended in March 2018.