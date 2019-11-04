South Africa: Racist on the Run? Police Hunt Vicki Momberg

4 November 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has become the target of a manhunt, News24 reports. A warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August following an unsuccessful appeal against her conviction of crimen injuria.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "We can further confirm that Ms Momberg filed a notice to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal on 12 August coupled with condemnation for a late filing of a notice to appeal which was filed the next day on the 13 August 2019. The NPA has since filed the responding heads of arguments on the 11 September 2019. However this process does not  cancel the warrant of arrest as there was no application for the extension of bail made by Ms Momberg".

The former real estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times in a viral video that spread on social media in 2016. She was sentenced to two years in prison with an additional year suspended in March 2018.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.