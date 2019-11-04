South Africa: Two Dead in Shack Fire in Khayelitsha

3 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Two people have died in a shack fire at the TR Section in Khayelitsha during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, firefighters responded to the fire at around 03:30 in the morning.

"Upon arrival the fire crew from Lansdowne Road Fire found a single informal structure alight," Carelse said.

"The fire was extinguished at 04:17 and upon clearing the debris, the bodies of an adult male and adult female were discovered."

The scene was handed over to the police.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

