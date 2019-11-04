South Africa: Man Shot and Killed After Armed Group Attacks Verulam Community

4 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

One person was killed on Sunday after a group of armed men allegedly targeted the Canelands area in Verulam, north of Durban.

"A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station after a 30-year-old man was allegedly shot by unknown people. He sustained a gunshot wound on the chest and was declared dead at the scene," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Monday.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) head Prem Balram said they received several calls from residents of the Thunder Town area on Station Road, reporting shots being fired on the railway line behind their homes.

"Upon arrival, it was established that four security officers based at the train station noticed three individuals walking towards them. Two men suddenly drew firearms and without warning fired a volley of shots in their direction. The officers split up and took cover. Their attackers then fled without taking anything."

Balram said officers then went in search of the gunmen.

"While patrolling Station Road, Reaction officers noticed a group of people standing around an individual lying in the centre of the road. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest and died at the scene."

The victim was thought to have left home to go to the shop.

"Events leading up to his death are unclear, however it is alleged that he may have been confronted and robbed by the suspects who shot him before they fled towards the train station where they also opened fire on security officers."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

