South Africa: Accolades Keep Coming for Boks After Their World Cup Victory

4 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa continued their winning streak as they picked up three big gongs at the World Rugby Awards in Japan, just over 24 hours after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

The South African senior men's rugby team capped a brilliant year, in which they became the first team to win the Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup, by scooping up three major prizes at the World Rugby Awards.

The Springboks were victorious in three of the five categories in which they were nominated, scooping Team of the Year, Coach of the Year as well as having the Player of the Year award: flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Accepting the Team of the Year award, captain Siya Kolisi said:

"It (their period of transition) was very tough. We got some big scores against us. You'd go to the stadium and it'd be quite empty, something we're not used to in South Africa. Then we got coach Rassie [Erasmus] who came in with his coaching staff, and we all just bought into his plan."

The rest is history as they say.

The story of the rise of the Springboks is not too dissimilar to that of Du Toit.

When Erasmus took over...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

