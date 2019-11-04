Zimbabwe: Bosso Gets ZPC Kariba in Chibuku Super Cup Semis

4 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

A resurgent Bulawayo giants Highlanders were drawn against one of their bogey sides ZPC Kariba in the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup at a draw conducted in the capital this morning.

In yet another semifinal, winner between Harare City and Triangle will meet Ngezi Platinum FC.

The quarter final match featuring competition defending champions Triangle was postponed due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup. The Sugar Sugar Boys bowed out of the competition over the weekend after failing to overturn a first leg two-goal deficit suffered at the hands of Mauritanian champions FC Noudhibou a week ago.

However, a 3-2 win over 10-man FC Noudhibou in Bulawayo yesterday was not enough to send the Lowveld side into the mini-league stage of the competition.

The Taurai Mangwiro-coached side will be looking forward to defend the cup and represent the country in the same competition again next year.

For Boss, their fans hope new Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter De Jongh, will continue with the fine run and bring new ideas to finally beat Kauya Katuruturu, who have given them a rude awakening each time they face off.

The matches will be played this coming weekend, 9 and 10 November at venues to be announced while the final has been slated for 30 November at a venue yet to be known as well.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

