Mozambique: Artillery Bombardments Against Insurgent Positions

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry has claimed further successes with artillery barrages against positions of terrorist groups in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

A release from the Ministry says that hideouts of the insurgents were bombarded on Thursday in the Gaza region, south of the Messalo river in the Cabo Delgado district of Muidumbe, and on Friday at Marere, at the mouth of the Messalo, in Mocimboa da Praia district.

The release gave no exact figure for casualties on either side, but said that some of the insurgents had been "neutralised", while others had fled.

A new statement from the Ministry, issued on Sunday, claimed that there had been further artillery attacks on insurgent positions near the Messalo, in Muidumbe. This operation, it said, "inflicted considerable losses on the insurgents and many of them are now on the run".

Nonetheless, terrorist attacks are continuing. According to a Monday report in the independent newssheet "Mediafax", on Saturday the insurgents attacked a truck travelling between Mumu and Intowe, via Mocimboa da Praia. Four of those travelling in the truck were killed in this ambush.

On Friday night, terrorists attacked the village of Mbau, and burnt down several houses. Smoke was still rising from the ruins on Saturday morning.