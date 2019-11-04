Mozambique: Artillery Bombardments Against Insurgent Positions

4 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry has claimed further successes with artillery barrages against positions of terrorist groups in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

A release from the Ministry says that hideouts of the insurgents were bombarded on Thursday in the Gaza region, south of the Messalo river in the Cabo Delgado district of Muidumbe, and on Friday at Marere, at the mouth of the Messalo, in Mocimboa da Praia district.

The release gave no exact figure for casualties on either side, but said that some of the insurgents had been "neutralised", while others had fled.

A new statement from the Ministry, issued on Sunday, claimed that there had been further artillery attacks on insurgent positions near the Messalo, in Muidumbe. This operation, it said, "inflicted considerable losses on the insurgents and many of them are now on the run".

Nonetheless, terrorist attacks are continuing. According to a Monday report in the independent newssheet "Mediafax", on Saturday the insurgents attacked a truck travelling between Mumu and Intowe, via Mocimboa da Praia. Four of those travelling in the truck were killed in this ambush.

On Friday night, terrorists attacked the village of Mbau, and burnt down several houses. Smoke was still rising from the ruins on Saturday morning.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.