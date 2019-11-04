Mozambique: 3,000 Facing Hunger in Dombe

4 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — About 3,000 people in the Dombe administrative post, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, are facing hunger because they lost many of the crops they had planted when Cyclone Idai struck central Mozambique on 14 March.

Extensive areas planted with grain and vegetables were devastated, plunging hundreds of households into food insecurity.

The head of the Dombe administrative post, Tomas Razao, told AIM that intervention by the government and its partners is urgent to alleviate the suffering of the population.

In the Mabaia area, he said, people are surviving only on wild roots and seasonal fruits. The cyclone came on top of a period of drought, and the combined effect of these climatic phenomena have provoked food shortages in the region.

Razao said the local government is seeking public-private partnerships to solve the problem of food insecurity in Dombe.

"The population is committed to the 2019-2020 agricultural campaign in which we are hoping for good production", he said. "We are providing seeds, while we wait for the rains to start. On the other hand, with the support of partners we are promoting various actions such as Food for Work".

But this initiative, he added, does not cover all the people in Dombe who are facing food insecurity.

"The people are committed to seeking solutions", he said. "One of the alternatives is to bank on short cycle, drought resistant crops. Some are producing in the low-lying areas on the banks of the main rivers in Dombe, and have begun to bring in some harvests".

Dombe was the part of Manica most hit by cyclone Idai. 70,000 people live here, and most of them are farmers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Health
Environment
Climate
Aid and Assistance
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.