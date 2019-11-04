Zimbabwe: Joram Gumbo Arrested for Criminal Abuse of Office

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
Judge's gavel.
4 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Nemukuyu

Former Transport Minister Joram Gumbo has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for criminal abuse of office.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest.

"I can confirm he has been arrested. He is facing criminal abuse of office," said Commissioner Makamure.

One of the cases Gumbo is being questioned over is the Zimbabwe Airways deal which saw Government losing millions of dollars.

Gumbo also faces allegations of authorizing renovations of a relative's house to the tune of $1 million of public funds with a view to turn the property into Zimbabwe Airways headquarters.

Sources also revealed that the former Transport Minister should explain the rationale behind reinstating CMED boss Davison Mhaka despite having been convicted of misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.