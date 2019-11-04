Mozambique: 13 Dead in Mocimboa da Praia Attack

Maputo — Terrorists killed 13 people in an attack last Thursday against a passenger transport vehicle in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The attack occurred at about 09.00 on the Chinda-Mbau road, according to local sources cited by the paper. The sole survivor fled into the bush, and made his way to Awasse village (40 kilometres from the scene of the ambush) while the insurgents set the vehicle on fire.

On Saturday, at about 17.00, in Miyoe village, also in Mocimboa da Praia, insurgents attacked a Land Cruiser, and butchered the ten people inside it. This vehicle too was set ablaze. Two women escaped the terrorists.

Also on Saturday, a vehicle was attacked 11 kilometres from Mocimboa da Praia town, on the road heading towards the Tanzanian border. The vehicle was set on fire and the whereabouts of its occupants are unknown.

Units of the defence and security forces are in pursuit of the insurgents, and "Carta de Mocambique" reports an exchange of shots in Ntotwe village.