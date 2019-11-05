Nigeria: Buhari Signs Amended Deep Offshore Act in London

4 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in London signed the amended Deep Offshore Act.

The president in his statement that was made available by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu,blamed Nigerian politicians and oil companies for conspiring over the years to deny the country commensurate revenue from oil production and sales, particularly taxes.

He noted that for many years, taxes were kept at the "barest minimum above $20 per barrel."

The President said, "Today is an important day for all Nigerians, but particularly the young generation.

"Today I signed into law the amended Deep Offshore Act. Nigeria will now receive its fair, rightful and equitable share of income from our own natural resources for the first time since 2003.

"In that year oil prices began a steep increase to double, and at times, triple over the following decade.

"All this time Nigeria has failed to secure its equitable share of the proceeds of oil production, for all attempts to amend the law on the distribution of income have failed. That is, until today.

"Rapid reductions in the cost of exploration, extraction and maintenance of oil fields had occurred over these 25 years, at the same time as sales prices have risen.

"A combination of complicity by Nigerian politicians and feet-dragging by oil companies has, for more than a quarter-century, conspired to keep taxes to the barest minimum above $20 per barrel, even as now the price is some three times the value.

"Today this changes. For the first time under our amended law, 200 million Nigerians will start to receive a fair return on the surfeit of resources of our lands. Increased income will allow for new hospitals, schools, infrastructure and jobs.

"Today marks a new and beneficial relationship with our oil company partners; one that benefits all, starting with the Nigerian people."

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

