Nigeria: Police Discover Torture Center in Ibadan, Rescue 400 Captives

Photo: Nigerian Police Force
Nigeria police checkpoint.
4 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — The Oyo state police command, on Monday, rescued over 400 captives, who were held hostage at a mosque around Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The state commissioner of police, Shina Olukolu, who led the team of police officers to the centre, said a 17-year-old escapee from the holding facility in another part of Ibadan hinted the police about the development.

The commissioner disclosed that the escapee mentioned Olore mosque in Ojoo as another facility used in holding victims.

According to him, on arrival at the mosque situated in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the victims, who recounted their experiences, said some of them had been held hostage for years.

Olukolu said; "the young man said they were being maltreated, they were not being well-fed, they were being treated like slaves and they were engaged in forced labour, and sometime their deaths were not reported to anybody.

"On the basis of that information, the police decided to check it out. We got to Owode, Apata. By the time we got there, they have evacuated that facility. But from the surroundings, we knew that there were people in that place earlier than the time we arrived.

"However, the young man informed the police that there is another detention facility and that is where we are now at Oloore, Ojoo area of Ibadan.

"Actually, when the police got here, we discovered that young men, young women are being kept in captivity in a dungeon-like situation. As a matter of fact, man's inhumanity to man is being manifested in this environment. And we are not happy about the situation.

"So, we got across to the state government and state government officials are around. They are here with a view of ensuring that some of these young men, who are kept against their will, are liberated and allowed to be in a position where they can take care of themselves.

"Definitely, this area will be secured and the police will be able to do further investigation, further search and anyone at all, who is found culpable, will definitely be arrested, investigated and prosecuted diligently to serve as a warning to others, who may want to operate such houses that serve as illegal detention centres."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.