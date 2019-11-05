Rwanda: Nyagatare - Residents, Businesses Urged to Partake in Urbanisation Effort

5 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Residents of Nyagatare have been urged to be more active in the development of the secondary city".

Nyagatare is one of the six secondary cities that are getting massive government funding for infrastructure development, especially for construction of new tarmac roads.

Roads construction

Besides the rehabilitation of 208km Kagitumba-Kayonza-Rusumo highway that has given the district a new look, more roads are being constructed in the city.

In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, a combined 3.8km streets were constructed while this year, 11km are expected to be completed.

This year will also see the construction of Nyagatare-Kanyinya-Kagitumba (38km), and Nyagatare-Tabagwe-Karama (30.6km).

The 73km Nyagatare-Rukomo road, that has been under construction since March, is expected to ease transport between Nyagatare and Gicumbi District of Northern Province.

"We appreciate how the Government is supporting the growth of our city," Nyagatare District Mayor, Claudian Mushabe, said.

"The construction of roads will fast-track our district's development, and that has already begun".

Mushabe announced that, in order to avoid the urban settlement problems in the future, the district was upgrading the city masterplan and expects it to be completed this year.

"The new masterplan indicates how the city will expand," he stated.

A $9 million stadium is also under construction, and it is more than 70 per cent complete.

"Since the government did their part, it is our turn to do something ourselves. We have to pave with bricks between the road and our houses, to make the area look cleaner," Samuel Kayumba, a businessperson in Karangazi Sector, said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Urban Issues
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.