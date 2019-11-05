Rwanda: Nyagatare - Residents, Businesses Urged to Partake in Urbanisation Effort

Residents of Nyagatare have been urged to be more active in the development of the secondary city".

Nyagatare is one of the six secondary cities that are getting massive government funding for infrastructure development, especially for construction of new tarmac roads.

Roads construction

Besides the rehabilitation of 208km Kagitumba-Kayonza-Rusumo highway that has given the district a new look, more roads are being constructed in the city.

In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, a combined 3.8km streets were constructed while this year, 11km are expected to be completed.

This year will also see the construction of Nyagatare-Kanyinya-Kagitumba (38km), and Nyagatare-Tabagwe-Karama (30.6km).

The 73km Nyagatare-Rukomo road, that has been under construction since March, is expected to ease transport between Nyagatare and Gicumbi District of Northern Province.

"We appreciate how the Government is supporting the growth of our city," Nyagatare District Mayor, Claudian Mushabe, said.

"The construction of roads will fast-track our district's development, and that has already begun".

Mushabe announced that, in order to avoid the urban settlement problems in the future, the district was upgrading the city masterplan and expects it to be completed this year.

"The new masterplan indicates how the city will expand," he stated.

A $9 million stadium is also under construction, and it is more than 70 per cent complete.

"Since the government did their part, it is our turn to do something ourselves. We have to pave with bricks between the road and our houses, to make the area look cleaner," Samuel Kayumba, a businessperson in Karangazi Sector, said.